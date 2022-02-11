OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A visitation for Peggy L. Morrow, 63, of Ogdensburg will be held on Tuesday, February 15, 2022, from 5-7 p.m. at the LaRue & Pitcher Funeral Home, 324 New York Avenue, Ogdensburg. Mrs. Morrow died on Thursday morning February 10th, 2022 at her home, following a long and courageous battle with cancer. She was surrounded by her loving family and under the care of Hospice.

Arrangements are under the direction of LaRue & Pitcher Funeral Home.

Peggy L. Morrow was born on June 24, 1958, in Ogdensburg. She was the daughter of the late Lyle and Mary Jane (LaFave) LaRock. She attended Ogdensburg Free Academy. Peggy worked for St. Lawrence University and as a housekeeper at some private homes. On June 6, 2001, she married Robert R. Morrow. She enjoyed crossword puzzles, Yahtzee, and playing cards, most of all she loved spending time with her family.

She is survived by her husband, Robert R. Morrow, her daughter; Crystal McLear, and her siblings; Sylvia Cook, Brenda LaRock, Laurie LaRock, Vickie LaDue, Loretta LaRock, Ronald LaRock, and Donald LaRock, along with six grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her parents and her brother Gary LaRock.

Donations in Peggy’s memory may be made to a charity of one’s choice.

Online condolences may be made at www.LaRuePitcher.com.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.