Police identify pedestrian killed in Carthage

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - The pedestrian who was killed in the village of Carthage Thursday night has been identified.

State police said 80-year-old Donald Watson of Natural Bridge was pronounced dead at Carthage Area Hospital.

According to troopers, Watson was crossing State Street outside of the crosswalk when he was struck by a pickup truck driven by 54-year-old Michael McLane of the town of Champion.

Police said the investigation into the incident is ongoing.

