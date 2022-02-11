Advertisement

Police identify pedestrian killed in Carthage

Police are investigating in Carthage after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a truck...
Police are investigating in Carthage after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a truck Thursday evening(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 2:34 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - The pedestrian who was killed in the village of Carthage Thursday night has been identified.

State police said 80-year-old Donald Watson of Natural Bridge was pronounced dead at Carthage Area Hospital.

According to troopers, Watson was crossing State Street outside of the crosswalk when he was struck by a pickup truck driven by 54-year-old Michael McLane of the town of Champion.

Police said the investigation into the incident is ongoing.

