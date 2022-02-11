Protesters rally against mask, vaccine mandates

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Around 40 people gathered in front of the Jefferson County Board of Legislators’ building Friday to protest mask and vaccine mandates.

“We are against the mandates. We don’t have a say. We don’t have a right. Our right of choice is being taken away,” said Dick Wallace, protester.

Earlier this week, Governor Kathy Hochul lifted the mask mandate for most indoor public places. However, she said the mask mandate for schools will continue at least through the first week of March.

“Having a mask on for 6-8 hours a day and breathing in carbon dioxide and the germs in their air with it, it is ridiculous,” said Peggy Brown, protester.

One local school nurse in attendance, who identified herself only as Heather, says she sees kids struggling with masks.

“The masks are dirty, they’re gross. There’s a lot of headaches, there’s pneumonia, bacterial pneumonia, from wearing the masks every day. Honestly, they’re just not necessary. Everything is still spreading,” said Heather.

One family brought three young children. Elizabeth Zehr says if the mask mandate continues by the time their 4-year-old reaches school-age, “We would definitely consider homeschooling. Like, we will homeschool.”

In addition to masks, vaccinations are still being mandated in some professions. Protesters say their big message is freedom of choice. They say people can choose to be vaccinated and wear a mask and they’d like the choice not to.

“I’m 100% choice. See my sign? I’m 100% choice! They can do whatever they want to, but don’t tell me what to do,” said protester Tammy Castor.

