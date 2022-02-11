Richard E. “Porky” Holder Jr., 59, of Pillar Point, NY passed away February 8, 2022 at his home. (Source: Funeral Home)

PILLAR POINT, New York (WWNY) - Richard E. “Porky” Holder Jr., 59, of Pillar Point, NY passed away February 8, 2022 at his home.

He was born on March 5, 1962 in Watertown, NY, son of Richard E. and Linda A. (Frasher) Holder Sr., he attended Watertown High School.

He met Veronica A. “Roni” Limoges on February 7, 1979 when he was 17 and they married on February 7, 1981 at the Church of Christ in Watertown.

Richard had a lifelong career as a mechanic. From 1988 to 2001, he worked at Cole Muffler in Watertown where he was also a manager, at D& S Garage on Patty Hill where he worked with his father until 2017, he then went to Napa Auto Parts on Fort Drum where he had the privilege to work with his son. He retired in 2021 after suffering a stroke.

Richard enjoyed building and racing late model and stock cars at LaFargeville and Evans Mills Raceways. He got his son involved in racing and together they continued racing and he helped his son build and fix his race cars.

He was a kind, thoughtful, loving guy who enjoyed joking around, fishing, cooking, racing, taking care of his yard, being with his kids and traveling with his wife. He was a social butterfly and made friends wherever he went, he loved spending time with his family and friends and loved animals especially his dog and best companion Indica who brought him much joy!

Besides his mother and father he is survived by his wife, Veronica A. “Roni” Holder, Pillar Point, NY; three children, Vanessa A. Stevens and her companion Bryan, Watertown, Cherie L. (Tim) Cloe, Watertown, Brian L. (Ashley) Holder, Calcium, NY; seven grandchildren, Erin (Justin) Cobey and their daughters Kennedy and Kaylinn and another baby on the way, Ashleigh Stevens, George Stevens and his daughter Ivy, Derrick Stevens, Damion Cloe and his daughter Emma, Domanick Cloe and Deagan Rayce Holder; two sisters, Jeanette Jones, LaFargeville, NY and Lynne (Rodney) Walrath, Watertown; a step brother, Ricky Dusckas and a step sister, Melissa Dusckas; several nieces and nephews and cousins.

He is predeceased by a son in law, George Stevens and a granddaughter Alicia Mae Stevens.

Calling hours will be held 3 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, February 15th at the Hart & Bruce Funeral Home 117 N. Massey St., Watertown. A Funeral service will follow on Tuesday at 5 p.m. at the funeral home.

Burial will be in the spring at Brookside Cemetery.

In memory of Richard donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association.

