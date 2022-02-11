South Pacific in Ogdensburg

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

When the cast and crew arrive for the staging of the Broadway production of South Pacific on March 1 at George Hall Auditorium, as many as four-and-a-half trucks of equipment, costumes, props and scenery will be unloaded by more than 40 locally hired day laborers.

In addition, more than 30 cast members will also arrive, accompanied by 13 highly skilled professional stage technicians who travel with the show on its national tour to help orchestrate each performance.

“This is the kind of big, national Broadway show that Ogdensburg Command Performances was founded on,” said OCP Administrator Sally F. Palao. “This is our mission and it’s what we love to do, bringing the best professional theater touring the country today right here to our own backyard.”

The current production of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s South Pacific is directed by Jeffrey B. Moss and is as enjoyable and thought provoking today as it was when it first debuted on Broadway in 1949, according to the director.

“South Pacific is about Americans whose own prejudices belie their seemingly all-American innocence and bring them to shocking discoveries about themselves and how they see the world, and indeed, how the world sees them.” Mr. Moss said in a statement describing the show. “It won the Pulitzer Prize not only for its exquisite musical storytelling, but for the forceful, and somewhat dangerous forthright stand it takes about prejudice and how it can be stopped.”

And although the music, lyrics and storyline of the Rodgers and Hammerstein theatrical classic is as entertaining today as when first written, Mr. Moss says the production’s message of unjustifiable prejudice fueled by fear of acceptance remains as poignant as ever.

“For all its roots in the golden age of musicals, Rodgers & Hammerstein’s South Pacific has much to tell today’s audiences,” he said. “It still stands tall as a perfect example of the power of words and intelligence.”

The winner of multiple awards, the plot of South Pacific is based on James A. Michener’s Pulitzer Prize-winning book written in 1947 titled “Tales of the South Pacific.”

According to Big League Productions, the company hired to promote South Pacific’s new national run, after reading Mr. Michener’s book, Mr. Hammerstein deliberately sought to use music and narrative to raise national awareness regarding racism and prejudice.

On its website the company says Hammerstein, whose niece was half-Japanese, was outraged at the hate depicted in Michener’s novel. As a result, he then contacted his good friend Rodgers to see if they could create a musical that would be both financially successful and send a strong message on the evils of racism.

“After Pearl Harbor, discrimination against Japanese Americans was rampant. Oscar Hammerstein’s niece was half Japanese. Upon helping to enroll her in a public school, he asked if she would suffer discrimination? The principal told him ‘She would have to pay the price for what Japan did to America,’” according to the show’s promoters. “Hammerstein was outraged at such hate and found a private school where she would be treated better. It was then, that he and his collaborator, the great composer Richard Rogers, wrote South Pacific.”

Mrs. Palao said it is just that kind of back story that enables many of the works of Rodgers and Hammerstein to continue finding new audiences with each emerging generation.

“Life, loss, struggle and the ability to endure and better our conditions set to music and song. It’s what Rodgers and Hammerstein did so well,” said Mrs. Palao. “You leave a show like South Pacific feeling alive. There’s a smile on your face and a tear tucked in the corner of your eye.”

Mrs. Palao said the stage production of South Pacific is set in an island paradise during World War II and highlights two parallel love stories that are threatened by the dangers of prejudice and war. One involves Nellie, a nurse from Arkansas, who falls in love with a French planter named Emile. Nellie learns that the mother of his children was an island native and is unable to turn her back on the prejudices with which she was raised and refuses Emile’s proposal of marriage.

The other bittersweet story that unfolds revolves around Lt. Joe Cable who falls in love with a native Tonkinese girl. However, he too becomes racked with worry over what friends and family will think back home.

Winner of ten Tony Awards, the score of South Pacific includes Some Enchanted Evening, I’m Gonna Wash That Man Right Outa My Hair, There is Nothin’ Like a Dame, and You’ve Got To Be Carefully Taught.

In the lyrics to the song You’ve Got To Be Carefully Taught Rodgers and Hammerstein make no bones about the root of racism and prejudice and what each person can do to stem the spread of such thinking.

You’ve got to be taught

To hate and fear,

You’ve got to be taught

From year to year,

It’s got to be drummed

In your dear little ear

You’ve got to be carefully taught.

You’ve got to be taught to be afraid

Of people whose eyes are oddly made,

And people whose skin is a diff’rent shade,

You’ve got to be carefully taught.

You’ve got to be taught before it’s too late,

Before you are six or seven or eight,

To hate all the people your relatives hate,

You’ve got to be carefully taught!

Tickets for South Pacific on March 1 at 7:45 p.m. at George Hall Auditorium in Ogdensburg are priced between $19 and $43 and can be purchased by calling 315-393-2625 or 315-375-0006 or by email at ocp@ogdensburgk12.org

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.