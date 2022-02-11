Advertisement

SPCA: litters of kittens

The Jefferson County SPCA is awash in cute kittens.
By 7 News Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 8:10 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Jefferson County SPCA is awash in cute kittens.

Assistant manager Caitlyn Alberry says there are 17 kittens -- three litters’ worth -- ready for adoption.

There’s a wide range of personalities. Some are friendly and playful. Others are more reserved.

Because kitten season seems to be starting early this year, Alberry also talked about the SPCA’s Spay/Neuter Your Pet program, or SNYP.

It costs $130 for low-income families and $160 for everyone else. It includes the spay or neuter operation, vaccines, flea treatment, and a nail trim.

You can find out more about it and see the adoptable pets at jeffersoncountyspca.org. You can also check out the SPCA’s Facebook page or give them a call at 315-782-3260.

