Stefanik endorses Jacobs for 24th congressional district seat

WASHINGTON (WWNY) - North country Congresswoman Elise Stefanik has endorsed a fellow Republican for the newly formed congressional district that includes most of Jefferson County.

Chris Jacobs now represents New York’s 27th congressional district, which is being eliminated in the redistricting plan adopted by state Democrats.

Jacobs has said he plans to move into the newly formed 24th district to run for that seat.

“I am proud to endorse my colleague and friend, Chris Jacobs for New York’s 24th congressional district,” Stefanik said in a release. “Since taking office, Chris has been a strong fighter for conservative values and our constitutional rights.”

“I am honored to have Elise’s endorsement, the highest-ranking elected Republican in New York state,” Jacobs said in the same release. “Together, over the last two years we have taken on the Biden administration and Nancy Pelosi’s reckless spending and liberal priorities, and we will hold them accountable on behalf of the American people.”

The new 24th district stretches from Jefferson County to Niagara County and removes most of Jefferson County from the 21st district that Stefanik represents.

Republicans Mario Fratto of Geneva and Todd Aldinger of Buffalo have also announced plans to run to represent the new 24th.

