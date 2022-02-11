TV Dinner: Jamaican jerk flavors

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s the spicy flavors of the Caribbean. Chef Chris Manning shows a couple ways to use Jamaican jerk seasonings.

The chef says most people will have at least 75 percent of the ingredients in their pantry already.

Jamaican Jerk Seasoning Rub

- 1 tablespoon granulated garlic

- 1 tablespoon Italian seasoning

- 2 teaspoons sugar

- 2 teaspoons kosher salt

- 2 teaspoons granulated onion

- 1 teaspoon ground allspice

- 1 teaspoon crushed red pepper

- 1 teaspoon paprika

- 1 teaspoon ground black pepper

- 1 teaspoon chili powder

- 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

- 1/2 teaspoon five spice powder

- 1/2 teaspoon ground ginger

Mix all ingredients together. Use to season chicken or pork.

Marinade for Jamaican Jerk Chicken

- 1 cup diced yellow onion

- 1 jalapeno pepper or 2 habanero peppers, coarsely chopped

- 2 green onions, coarsely chopped

- 2 cloves garlic

- 2 tablespoons jerk seasoning

- 2 tablespoons vegetable oil

- Juice of one lime

Add all ingredients to a food processor and pulse until smooth. Use to marinate chicken or pork.

