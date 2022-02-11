TV Dinner: Jamaican jerk flavors
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s the spicy flavors of the Caribbean. Chef Chris Manning shows a couple ways to use Jamaican jerk seasonings.
The chef says most people will have at least 75 percent of the ingredients in their pantry already.
Jamaican Jerk Seasoning Rub
- 1 tablespoon granulated garlic
- 1 tablespoon Italian seasoning
- 2 teaspoons sugar
- 2 teaspoons kosher salt
- 2 teaspoons granulated onion
- 1 teaspoon ground allspice
- 1 teaspoon crushed red pepper
- 1 teaspoon paprika
- 1 teaspoon ground black pepper
- 1 teaspoon chili powder
- 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
- 1/2 teaspoon five spice powder
- 1/2 teaspoon ground ginger
Mix all ingredients together. Use to season chicken or pork.
Marinade for Jamaican Jerk Chicken
- 1 cup diced yellow onion
- 1 jalapeno pepper or 2 habanero peppers, coarsely chopped
- 2 green onions, coarsely chopped
- 2 cloves garlic
- 2 tablespoons jerk seasoning
- 2 tablespoons vegetable oil
- Juice of one lime
Add all ingredients to a food processor and pulse until smooth. Use to marinate chicken or pork.
