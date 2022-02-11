Advertisement

Warm heading into the weekend

Beth Hall has your weather forecast.
By Beth Hall
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 6:17 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s going to be another fairly mild day.

Temperatures were mostly in the 30s to start, but will rise to a high in the 40s.

It will be cloudy and windy with rain possible late in the afternoon.

Rain could mix with snow overnight. Lows will be in the mid-30s.

Saturday starts out warm with some mixed precipitation that changes to snow.

Temperatures in the mid-30s will fall throughout the day and into the evening.

Lows will be around 0 heading into Sunday.

Super Bowl Sunday will be cold and sunny, with highs barely reaching double digits.

It will be cold again for Valentine’s Day. It will be mostly sunny with highs in the teens.

Tuesday will be partly sunny with highs in the 20s.

It will be mostly cloudy and 40 on Wednesday.

Thursday will be rainy and in the mid-40s.

