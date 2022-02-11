Watertown’s airport gets new TSA scanner

TOWN OF HOUNSFIELD, New York (WWNY) - You might notice a new gadget in Watertown International Airport’s checkpoint.

The Transportation Security Administration, or TSA, has a new 3-D scanner with X-ray vision. The scanner will allow TSA officers to manipulate and rotate images of the inside of carry-ons.

As a bonus, it allows you to keep your laptop and electronic devices inside of your bag. It will also detect explosives.

“Advanced technology provides critical explosive protection capabilities, obviously in support of our mission to protect the traveling public and advance freedom of movement,” said TSA Assistant Federal Security Director Brian Bushnell.

TSA says you’ll still need to follow some common protocols like removing your shoes, belt and any metal objects.

This technology is also at the Massena airport.

