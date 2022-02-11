“What the ‘H’ was that?” Woman describes explosion at her home

TOWN OF NORFOLK, New York (WWNY) - Rick and Margaret Hoistion were sitting on their couch when a propane explosion lifted their town of Norfolk home in the air Thursday afternoon.

“We just both went, ‘What the ‘H’ was that,’” said Margaret.

Officials said ice fell from the roof and caused a propane line to leak. The propane built up in the crawl space and then ignited.

The explosion blasted a hole through the home’s brick skirting. Bricks all around the house fell down. Officials said the house was lifted off part of its foundation.

The Hoistions were sipping coffee on the couch when they heard the ice fall.

“And then it was probably 5 or 10 minutes later when we heard, like, a two-part explosion. And sitting over there you could see the whole house go up and then come crash. It hit a lot harder...it easily went up and then crashed when it hit back down,” said Margaret.

The Hoistions said they had the fire out when Norfolk firefighters arrived.

The only real damage the Hoistions found inside their house was a crack in a wall. The home is insured.

