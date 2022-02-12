Arlow James Gibbons, 17 months, of Carthage (WWNY)

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Arlow James Gibbons, 17 months, passed away unexpectedly at home on Friday morning, February 11th, 2022.

Born Sept 3, 2020 in Carthage, the son of Trevor and Maria Shampine Gibbons.

Arlow James Gibbons was loved by everyone he met. He was such a happy boy. Anything could make him laugh, especially mommie’s kisses. He loved to chase his sister around the house and play monsters. He also loved to play with hot wheels or any type of car. He also loved being out in the garage with his daddy, grandpa, and grandma. They would work on the race car together and swing on the swing set.

There was never a dull moment with Arlow. He was so young and so full of joy. He loved going up to his Bigfoot Grandma and Grandpas to play for a weekend. They watched movies, played with cars and princesses of course. He went sledding for the first time this winter.

Arlow will be deeply missed by all, especially his big sister. There is so much more we would like to say about Arlow there are just no words. We will always have memories of the best baby boy. Until we see you again.

Arlow is survived by his Mother Maria, Father Trevor, sister Ella, Bigfoot Grandma & Grandpa, Shaun & Mary Shampine, Grandma & Grandpa Ronald & Marsha Gibbons, Memaw & Pepaw, Nana & Poppy, and Great Grandpa Barlow. Also surviving are his aunts, uncles and cousins.

Calling hours for Arlow will be held on Wednesday, February 16th, 2022 from 11:00 AM - 3:00 PM at the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc., 500 State St., Carthage.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.