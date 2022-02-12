Chaumont Fire Department raises thousands to help teen beat cancer
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 4:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHAUMONT, New York (WWNY) - People brought an appetite and a giving spirit to Chaumont Saturday, to raise money for a 13-year-old battling cancer.
The Chaumont Fire Department hosted a chicken barbeque fundraiser to benefit Joey Bearup.
Bearup was recently diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. He’s going through chemotherapy treatments and is looking at a recovery window of four to six months.
The fire department raised $6,000 for Joey’s fight. The money will help offset medical expenses.
