Earl A. Lyndaker Jr., 72, of Lowville

Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 6:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Earl A. Lyndaker Jr., 72, of Ridge Road, Lowville, passed away early Saturday morning, February 12, 2022 at Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown.

There will be no calling hours or funeral service. Burial will be in the spring. Arrangements are with Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., Lowville. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to help with final expenses by clicking on the donate button on Earl’s obituary at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com, or by mail at Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., 5702 Waters Road, Lowville, NY 13367. Please consider helping Earl’s family during their time of need.

Condolences may be shared with the family at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com .

