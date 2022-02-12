Friday Sports: Boys’ Frontier League Basketball Championships on the line

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Frontier League Basketball Playoffs continued Friday night with the A and D Division finals at Jefferson Community College.

In the early game, top seed Watertown met Carthage in the Frontier League A Division Championship.

In the 2nd quarter, Watertown was running as Joel Davis lays in 2 of his 21 points to put Watertown up 3.

It’s Davis with the pretty move in the paint to put the Cyclones up 5.

Seth Charlton connects for 3, Watertown up 11.

Trenton Walker gets the floater to fall, Comets down 13.

In the 3rd quarter, it was Patrick Duah with the bucket.

Watertown beats Carthage 73-36 to win the A Division title.

In the D Divison Championship, top seed Belleville Henderson squared off against 2nd seed Sackets Harbor.

Panthers score the first points of the game on Dominick Sprague’s pullup.

Then it was Jeremy McGrath with the rebound and putback to put the Panthers in front 4.

The Patriots answer, and it’s Tyler Green with the putback of his own miss: Sackets Harbor down 2.

In the 2nd quarter, it’s Green with the floater in the paint, tying the game at 13.

The Patriots would go on a 17-0 run in the 4th quarter and beat the Panthers 69-56.

The Section 10 Wrestling Championships took place in Gouverneur.

In the 102 pound class, Malone’s Tyler King edged Gouverneur’s Joe Minckler 7-6.

At 110 pounds, Gouverneur’s Ryan Mashaw decisioned OFA’s Kierce Whitney 8-1.

At 118, OFA’s Ashtyn Amo claimed the title with an 8-6 overtime decision.

At 126, Gouverneur’s Zoe Griffith was the champion, pinning Brayden Wall of OFA at 1:57.

At 132, Gouverneur’s Hunter Mashaw beat Malone’s Chase White 8-3.

At 138, The Wildcats’ Trayton Tupper won by pinfall over the Blue Devils’ Robert Downey at 1:59.

In the 145 pound class, Malone’s Lucas Martin pinned Gouverneur’s Drew Gates at 3:50.

At 152, the Wildcats’ Vandavian Way pinned Canton’s Charlie Klossner at 58 seconds.

Moving to 160, Gouverneur’s Carter Baer is champion, beating Malone’s Logan Rabideau in a 16-0 technical fall.

At 172, OFA’s Adam Calton decisioned Gouverneur’s Vincent Thompson 10-7

The 189-pound champion is Cooper Funk of Malone with a 37-second pin over Gouverneur’s James Hayden.

At 215, Gouverneur’s Gabe Wainwright pinned Canton’s Keegan LaPage at 1:26.

The 285-pound champion is Malone’s Brody LaFountain, pinning Gouverneur’s Gage Butterfield at 1:07.

