Jean Marie Hayden, 60, of Massena

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Jean Marie Hayden, age 60, passed away unexpectedly at her home on Thursday February 10, 2022. There will be no public calling hours or funeral services. Arrangements are under the care of the Phillips Memorial Home in Massena.

Jean was born on September 28, 1961 in Monroe, NY the daughter of the late Sylvester and Mary Jane (Perry) Hayden. She was a Massena High School graduate. She took great pride in her two children Cory and Brandi May, of Pocono Summit, PA and Amanda and John Moreno of Pflugerville, TX. Her four grandchildren, Vivian and Sylvester Hayden, Adyllena and Adriana Moreno. Surviving Jean are also her brothers and a sister, Michael and wife Debbie Hayden, James and wife Theresa Hayden, Perry and wife Bonnie and Steven Hayden and his companion Danielle Campbell all of Massena; Judith and husband William “Skip” Shutts of Massena along with many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Memorial contributions may be acknowledged with the Massena Humane Society; P.O. Box 145, Massena, New York 13662.

