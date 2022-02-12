Joy Elaine Ritz, 81, of Harrisville (WWNY)

HARRISVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Joy Elaine Ritz, 81, a longtime resident of Harrisville, died Thursday evening, February 10, 2022 at Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown.

Joy was born on September 16, 1940 in Carthage, the daughter of the late Rayfield and Margaret (Beerman) Mulvaney. She attended Augustinian Academy in Carthage. She married Jack E. Ritz on June 22, 1957 in Carthage. The couple lived in Harrisville for over 50 years raising their family. Joy worked at Scanlon’s Bakery, LaParr’s, the Village Inn, Elmers Diner and Lally MFG. Her final employment was with Gray’s Flower Shop in Carthage.

Joy and Jack sold their home and moved to West Side Terrace and Dalton Estates several years ago. They most recently moved in with their daughter, Michelle and her family in Philadelphia. Joy was well known for her baking skills making excellent donuts and wedding cakes. She loved reading, baking, taking care of her flowers and above all else, spending time with her family and her beloved grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband: Jack E. Ritz of Philadelphia , two daughters and their spouses: Cheryl (Brian)Camidge of Carthage, and Michelle (Steven)Tanner of Philadelphia, five sons and their spouses: Mark (Kelly) Ritz of Harrisville, Patrick (Sylvia) Ritz of Castorland, Stephen (Mary) Ritz of Harrisville, Danny (Jerri) Ritz of Lowville and Edward (Susan) Ritz of Fine, three sisters: Susan Swain of Tylerville, Kim (Dennis) Monaghan of Carthage and Janet Tim) Burto of Port St. Lucie, FL, two brothers: Scott (Kristin) Mulvaney of Carthage and Timothy (Katherine) Mulvaney of Carthage, 13 Grandchildren,16 Great Grandchildren, 4 Great Great Grandchildren, many step-grandchildren and step great grandchildren and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held in the Spring at St. Francis Solanus Church in Harrisville. Burial will follow the service in St. Francis Solanus Cemetery. There will be no calling hours. Arrangements are with the Bezanilla-McGraw Funeral Home, Carthage. To leave a condolence, go to www.bezanillafh.com.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude’s Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to the Volunteer Transportation Center, 24685 NY 37, Watertown, NY 13601.

