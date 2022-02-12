Judy L. Plate, 76, of Massena

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Judy L. Plate, 76, Lincoln Drive and Illinois passed away early Thursday morning, February 10, 2022 at Massena Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, however there will be no local services. Services with burial will be held in Rose Hill Cemetery in Marion, Illinois.

