Maryhelen Thomas, 83, of Sandy Creek

SANDY CREEK, New York (WWNY) - Maryhelen Thomas passed away on Thursday, February 10th at Crouse Hospital with her family by her side. She was 83 years old.

A memorial service will be held at 4:00 pm on Wednesday, February 16th at the Carpenter Stoodley Funeral Home, Belleville. Calling hours will be held prior to the service from 2:00 pm -4:00 pm. A spring burial will be held in the Adams Rural Cemetery.

Born December 2, 1938, in Ellisburg, NY the daughter to the late Wallace M. and Addie Mae Graves Whitley. She graduated from Belleville Central School in 1958.

She married Jerry D. Thomas on July 19, 1958, at the Ellisburg United Methodist Church with the Rev. Albert E. Budd officiating. Mr. Thomas passed away November 28, 2007.

Maryhelen helped her husband operate the Thomas family farm, Liberty St., Adams from 1958 to 1969. Jerry and Maryhelen then purchased the Krakau Implements Co. which they owned and operated until 1984. She was also a school bus driver for Sandy Creek Central School for 35 years and tax collector for 20 years.

Surviving is her daughter and her husband, Mary Jane and Gordon Gibbs, Snellville,Ga; four sons, Dale W., Jeffrey D. and Deanna and Dean H. and Kimberly, all of Sandy Creek and David G. and Becky, Henderson; 15 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren and 14 nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents and husband, she was predeceased by her 2 brothers, Ralph G. Whitley, W. Williams Whitley, and her sister Nancy Sisson.

Maryhelen was a very active member of the Oswego County Fair Association. She also served as president for a year. A lot of times you would hear her announcing the truck pulls and demolition derby’s.

She loved sports of all kinds. She was an avid bowler between the years of 1969-1980. She also played softball for most of her adult years. She also was a volleyball referee for several years at the college level.

In lieu of flowers donation may be made in her memory to the Alzheimer’s Association, 441 W. Kirkpatrick St., Syracuse, NY 13204.

