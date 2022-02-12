Police block portion of Watertown street after man barricades himself inside home

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Police have been posted for hours on a block of N. California Avenue between Bronson and Huntington Streets.

Officials say a man barricaded himself inside his home around 11 o’clock Friday night. A portion of the road has been blocked off by police.

A woman and a child were able to leave that home, police say. No neighboring homes have been evacuated.

People are asked to avoid that section of N. California Avenue while the incident continues.

