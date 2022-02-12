Sled enthusiasts hit the hill at Carthage Winterfest

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Friday night’s rain made for some slippery conditions at Carthage Park on Saturday. But that didn’t stop the sledding. It may have made it more fun.

“I could not see the bottom when I started to go over the cliff and then we just went down,” Kelli Mose said.

Mose and her family were just some of the people who entered the sled competition at the annual Carthage Winterfest.

Each contestant brought their own decorated sled. Savannah Kimball and her brother Alexzander went with a look that paid tribute to first responders.

“I got first and best design,” Alexzander said.

Winterfest also featured a fry pan toss, bingo, and other entertainment.

Rebecca Wallen, Executive director of the Carthage Chamber of Commerce said, “I’m so excited that the community came out to support us on this cold, windy day.”

Winterfest was forced to go virtual last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Organizers were happy to get back to an in-person event and say more’s on the way.

“we had to take some of the events away because we were worried about regulations and guidelines but next year, be ready for some huge advancements,” Wallen said.

