Tribal Police: Canadian truck protest slowing traffic on way to Seaway International Bridge

Officials report slowed traffic heading toward Seaway International Bridge on the Canadian side
Officials report slowed traffic heading toward Seaway International Bridge on the Canadian side
By 7 News Staff
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 11:27 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CORNWALL, Ontario (WWNY) - The St. Regis Mohawk Tribal Police are reporting slowed traffic just before the border crossing in Cornwall, due to protests “involving numerous trucks.”

The Cornwall Police service is telling drivers to expect traffic delays at the Canadian Port of Entry at Brookdale Avenue and Water Street.

The border crossing connects the U.S. and Canada via the Seaway International Bridge, which spans the St. Lawrence River and is located between Massena and Hogansburg on the American side.

Officials say the Seaway International Bridge is not closed at this time.

This appears to be the latest truck protest as part of what’s been dubbed the “Freedom Convoy.” Demonstrators are protesting Canada’s COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

The Associated Press reports Canadian police moved in Saturday to remove some protesters who have disrupted Canada-U.S. trade at a major bridge border crossing in Windsor, Ontario.

On Friday, Onatario Premier Doug Ford declared a state of emergency and threatened penalties against those who interfere with the flow of trade and traffic.

Governor Kathy Hochul wrote in a Tweet Friday that she’s putting together a command center to get ready for any impacts caused by the truck protests.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

