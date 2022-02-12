“Troll Market” supports north country artists

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -It’s a building many would recognize from the outside, but on the inside it’s being transformed into what’s dubbed the Troll Market, a gallery space for local artists.

“I think it’s really significant and important, I mean we don’t really get opportunities like this,” said local artist Alice Elisabeth-Waite.

Elisabeth-Waite is one of a handful of artists who have started to display their pieces at the Troll Market, a pool that has grown very rapidly.

“We started out with 6 artists, we’ve got between 20 and 30 artists now,” said Dana Gillan, the gallery’s curator.

Each artist get’s their own portion of the space to use as their canvas, highlighting their own unique style.

It’s a theme that Gillan says they want to continue to preach.

“We’ve got photography, we’ve got your regular paintings, we’ve got ceramics, we have all different types of arts, metal working, woodworking. Whatever you can imagine, and we want everyone to come and feel good about it,” said Gillan.

The gallery is one piece of a bigger picture for owner Andy Rounds.

He’s hoping to transform the space into a community center through his not for profit Vinland Kidred, which examines the history of Norse Mythology.

“Make this be a place for the community to gather, to educate for mind, body, spirit, and to be inspired and collaborate with each other and make our community a brighter place,” said Rounds.

Rounds says the gallery is an open space for everyone and encourages local artists to take advantage of it.

And if you are wondering about the name of the market, that’s a nod to Norse Mythology as well.

Those looking to do so can contact the Troll Market directly for more information.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.