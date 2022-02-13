Advertisement

Cold on Sunday

By Kris Hudson
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 11:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A cold front moved through today which as really allowed temperatures to drop, and has brought some snow with it.

The cold weather will last into Sunday when highs will only be in the single digits to lower teens. The good news is we will see some sunshine mixed with some clouds in the afternoon.

Another very cold night will be in store for Sunday into Monday as lows drop below zero once again.

It won’t be until the middle of the week when we shake the cold weather.

Wednesday we will warm into 40s and be rather windy. Rain will then move in Thursday when highs make it into the 50s for some. Because of the warm up and rain Thursday we could see some flooding from ice jams along rivers and creeks.

Temperatures will drop once again going into next weekend.

