Do a little good, get a little revenge: A zoo Valentine’s Day

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The idea at Zoo New York was simple.

A box full of cockroaches, each one with a name. People paid Zoo New York to have a cockroach named after an ex-boyfriend or girlfriend, or just about anybody they don’t like. The cockroach was then fed to a couple of the zoo’s opossums.

“These things, I think are absolutely great for folks that want to do a little good and get a little revenge at the same time. I mean, there’s two sides to valentine’s day,” said zoo marketing director Tim Greening.

It’s called the “love bites” fundraiser. It’s the second year in a row the zoo has done it. Greening says the zoo didn’t receive as many names this year compared to last year, but that may not be a bad thing.

“It’s either people are a bit more broke so we didn’t get as many names,” Greening said. “Or, people are less spiteful.”

He says last year’s event was too successful to not do it again. The zoo benefits from the extra dollars.

“Habitats, food for every animal here, any care that’s needed, vet care,” Greening said.

The zoo had about twenty names on the list this year, and the opossoms took care of all of them.

Greening says the zoo plans on hosting this event again next year because it’s a fun way for people to find some closure and to get some revenge.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.