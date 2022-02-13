Advertisement

Donald J. “Smiley” LaBarge, 83, of Norfolk

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 4:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORFOLK, New York (WWNY) - Arrangements for Donald J. “Smiley” LaBarge, 83, a resident of the Massena Rehabilitation and Nursing Home, Massena and a lifelong resident of Norfolk, are incomplete at this time with the Buck Funeral Home in Norfolk. 

Mr. LaBarge passed away Saturday evening with family at his side.  A complete obituary will be available when finalized.  The Buck Funeral Home in Norfolk is serving the family of Donald “Smiley” LaBarge.

