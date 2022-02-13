Girls frontier league basketball championships
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 12:45 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The girls Frontier League basketball championships took center stage at Jefferson Community College on Saturday with championships in the A, B, C, and D divisions on the line.
Girls A Final: Indian River beat South Jefferson 62-58.
Girls B Final: General Brown took down Immaculate Heart Central 60-38.
Girls C Final: Thousand islands defeated Beaver River 55-29.
Girls D Final: Copenhagen beat Alexandria 66-19.
