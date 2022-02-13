Lowville food pantry has settled in to new digs

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - The folks at the Lowville Food Pantry appear to be settling into their new location just fine.

Volunteers opened up the 36 thousand square foot facility last July, right by the pantry’s old location.

C-E-O Daniel Taylor says that space just wasn’t big enough and the new pantry has room to house everything and give clients a private space to speak with volunteers.

“Its made a 100 percent difference between that building and this one,” Taylor said. “Everybody likes this. It’s been a labor of love, but it’s well worth it.”

Taylor says all the work to build the new pantry cost around 200 thousand dollars; most of that funding came from the community.

