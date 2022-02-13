Advertisement

Lowville food pantry has settled in to new digs

Lowville Food Pantry
Lowville Food Pantry(WWNY)
By Keir Chapman
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 4:36 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - The folks at the Lowville Food Pantry appear to be settling into their new location just fine.

Volunteers opened up the 36 thousand square foot facility last July, right by the pantry’s old location.

C-E-O Daniel Taylor says that space just wasn’t big enough and the new pantry has room to house everything and give clients a private space to speak with volunteers.

“Its made a 100 percent difference between that building and this one,” Taylor said. “Everybody likes this. It’s been a labor of love, but it’s well worth it.”

Taylor says all the work to build the new pantry cost around 200 thousand dollars; most of that funding came from the community.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police responded to a home on N. California Avenue after a man barricaded himself in his house
UPDATE: After 13 hours, barricade incident over on Watertown’s N. California Avenue
Officials report slowed traffic heading toward Seaway International Bridge on the Canadian side
Tribal Police: Canadian truck protest slowed traffic on way to Seaway International Bridge
One of the vehicles involved in the crash on Route 11 in the town of Watertown
1 airlifted after crash in town of Watertown
About 50 people marched against racism in Heuvelton Saturday
Dozens march against racism following Heuvelton school incident
Scott Cooley
Convicted rapist from Lowville arrested again, accused of raping child

Latest News

Potsdam High students were saying thanks to vets and raising money for deployed soldiers
Potsdam High club says thank you to veterans
2022 Frontier League Basketball Championships at Jefferson Community College
Girls frontier league basketball championships
Send-off for Lowville volleyball team ahead of class b championship game
Lowville girls volleyball gets send-off ahead of championship
About 50 people marched against racism in Heuvelton Saturday
Dozens march against racism following Heuvelton school incident