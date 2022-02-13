Advertisement

Lowville girls volleyball gets send-off ahead of championship

By Rob Krone
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 12:44 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - The Lowville girls volleyball team got a huge send-off Saturday morning as they traveled to Jamesville-Dewitt for the girls section 3 class B volleyball championship where they faced Vernon-Verona-Sherrill.

“We set some goals right at the beginning of the year,” said head coach Jim Rhodes. “One of them was to win the B division, Frontier League, regular season. One was to win the B division tournament. And one was to win sectionals. So we’re one step away.

Lowville went on to beat V.V.S. three sets to none to capture the class B title.

