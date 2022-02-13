Paul W. Love, 77, formerly of Norfolk (WWNY)

NORFOLK, New York (WWNY) - Paul W. Love, age 77, formerly of Wallace Rd., Norfolk, NY, passed away on Friday February 11, 2022 after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer’s.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Phillips Memorial Home in Massena. Friends and family are invited to call at the Phillips Memorial Home, 64 Andrews St., Massena, on Tuesday February 15, 2022 from 2:00 to 4:00 pm and 6:00 to 8:00 pm.

A graveside service will take place with full military honors in Calvary Cemetery, Massena at the convenience of the family in the spring.

Paul was born on May 24, 1944 in Ogdensburg the son of the late Floyd and Mildred (Lagault) Love. Paul was a patriot and proud U.S. Navy Veteran who served his country during the Vietnam Conflict from 1965 to 1969. On June 4, 1976 he married Elizabeth Phillips at St. Lawrence Church in Louisville, NY. Mrs. Love predeceased him on August 15, 2008. Paul was employed at GM Powertrain as production worker, retiring in 1999 after 30 years of dedicated service.

A true outdoorsman that loved to fish, hunt and spend time with his family especially his grandchildren.

He is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Wendy and Mark Morrell of Massena, NY, a son Wayne Love of Massena, NY. Paul is also survived by his grandchildren, Alex (Allie), Xylar, Katelyn, Jocelynn and Devin all of Massena, NY along with his three sisters; Debbie Thomas and Linda Mentry of Brownville, NY and Marianne Kirk of Mitchell, IN, five brothers Danny, Thomas and Pat all of Massena, NY and Phillip of Alabama and Edgar of Indiana with several nieces and nephews. In addition to his devoted wife and loving parents, Mr. Love was predeceased by his son Daryl James Love, a brother Jimmy Love, sisters; Dorothy Goodway and Betty Caza.

Memorial Contributions may be acknowledged with The Alzheimer’s Association in his memory at; Franklin Square Station Box 12226, Syracuse, NY 13218. Online condolences, memories and pictures may be shared with the family by visiting www.PhillipsMemorial.com

