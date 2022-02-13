Advertisement

Potsdam High club says thank you to veterans

Potsdam High students were saying thanks to vets and raising money for deployed soldiers
Potsdam High students were saying thanks to vets and raising money for deployed soldiers
By 7 News Staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 5:02 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - A Potsdam High School club focused on spreading positivity helped the military community in a couple of ways Sunday morning.

The school’s Positivity Project club hosted about fifty veterans from across the north country for a pancake breakfast.

It was also a chance to raise money for a project called “Remember Everyone Deployed,” or RED. The club received over $4,000.00 dollars in donations; $1,000.00 from Massena Amvets, $1,000.00 from VFW in Canton, $300.00 from Amvets in Parishville, and $250.00 from Disable Veterans.

That money will be used to buy candy bars that Potsdam students will deliver to Fort Drum in the spring.

