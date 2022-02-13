Potsdam High club says thank you to veterans

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - A Potsdam High School club focused on spreading positivity helped the military community in a couple of ways Sunday morning.

The school’s Positivity Project club hosted about fifty veterans from across the north country for a pancake breakfast.

It was also a chance to raise money for a project called “Remember Everyone Deployed,” or RED. The club received over $4,000.00 dollars in donations; $1,000.00 from Massena Amvets, $1,000.00 from VFW in Canton, $300.00 from Amvets in Parishville, and $250.00 from Disable Veterans.

That money will be used to buy candy bars that Potsdam students will deliver to Fort Drum in the spring.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.