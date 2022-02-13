Samuel C. Porter, 76, of Watertown (WWNY)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Samuel C. Porter, 76, a resident at the ARC residential home on Gaffney Drive in Watertown, passed away February 10, 2022 at the Samaritan Medical Center.

He was born on July 29, 1945 in Watertown, NY, son of the late Kenneth R. and Helen (Ralph) Porter, and he grew up on Porter Road in Watertown.

Mr. Porter was one of the first participants at ARC ‚formerly known as JRC, in the early 70’s and he has resided in several ARC residences since 1990. He was very active in many of the functions held by ARC and he was also a member of the First Baptist Church of Black River.

He enjoyed listening to audio books, especially books by Louis L’Amour. He was an avid Yankees fan, never missing an opportunity to listen to their games on the TV or radio and he even attended a couple games in person. He also enjoyed listening to Elvis Presley and religious music.

Sam attended the School for the Blind in NYC for a year.

Among his survivors are two sisters, Carol M. Porter, Watertown, Judy E. Porter, CA; a brother and sister in law, George C. and Lisa Porter, Syracuse; a brother in law, Donald Young, OH; and several nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents he is predeceased by a sister, Emily Young.

Arrangements are with the Bruce Funeral Home, Black River.

A Memorial Service will be held 11 a.m. on March 5, 2022 at the Black River United Baptist Church. A calling hour will be held prior to service from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m at the church.

The burial will be held in the spring at the Sanford Corners Cemetery.

Donations may be made in Sam’s memory to ARC PO Box 41, Gaffney Dr., Watertown, NY 13601.

Friends and family may leave online condolences at www.Brucefh.com

