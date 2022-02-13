Advertisement

Scott J. LaClair, 52, of Dexter

Feb. 13, 2022
Scott J. LaClair, 52, of Dexter
DEXTER, New York (WWNY) - Scott J. LaClair, 52, of Dexter, NY, passed away at the Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital Medical Center in Plattsburgh, NY on February 13, 2002, following a long battle with an addiction to alcohol.

He was born on May 3, 1969, in Watertown, NY, son of William E. and Carolyn A. (Kidder) LaClair, and he graduated from General Brown High School in 1987.

Scott worked at various local fast-food restaurants, was the manager at Arby’s in Potsdam, he was a bartender at the Double Deuce, and waiter at Tilted Kilt, Red Robin and Texas Roadhouse for several years.

He loved Cher and listening to her music and attending concerts, playing cards, scrabble and game nights with family and friends.

He is survived by his loving parents William E. and Carolyn A. LaClair, of Dexter; a niece, Felicia LaClair and her two sons, Cayden and Max of VA.

He is predeceased by his brother Steven W. LaClair.

Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home, Dexter.  It was Scott’s wish to be cremated and a celebration of life for him and his brother will be held at a later date.

Donations may be made to Anchor Recovery Center of Northern NY 241 State St., Watertown, NY 13601 or to the Dexter United Methodist Church 201 W Kirby St., Dexter, NY 13634.

Online condolences may be made at www.dexterfuneralhome.com.

