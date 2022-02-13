Advertisement

Sunday Sports: A girls championship on the ice and Piddock shatters a record

Malone squared off against Skaneateles for a section 3 girls hockey state title
By Rob Krone
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 6:03 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Lots of local action this Sunday.

The girls state high school hockey championship taking place at SUNY Canton on Sunday, as the Malone Huskies squared off against Skaneateles of Section 3 for the title.

Malone’s Gina Norcross came up with one of her 32 saves on the day.

At 8:38 of the 1st, the Lakers’ Rachelle Cain ripped a wrister that deflected off the crossbar and in. It was 2-nothing Lakers.

Three minutes later, Olivia Cook dished to Vail St. Hiliare who found the mark, cutting the lead to 2-1.

Skaneateles would go on to beat Malone 3-1 to win the girls state high school hockey championship, their 2nd ever on the ice.

In girls basketball, it was a record setting day for South Jefferson senior guard Jackie Piddock Saturday.

Piddock would become the all-time leading scorer in girls Section 3 basketball history, surpassing Utica Notre Dame guard Emily Durr’s record of 2,245 points.

In the Lady Spartans’ overtime loss to Indian River in the Frontier League A division championship, Piddock needed 19 points for the record and finished with 31 on the day. It’s a record that will be hard to beat.

Piddock’s record breaking effort capped off three days of championship basketball at Jefferson Community College, with the boys finals taking place Thursday and Friday night and the girls contests yesterday.

Watch all of Rob’s highlights above.

