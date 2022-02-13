Tonya Lynn Lamica, 47, of Massena (WWNY)

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Tonya Lynn Lamica, age 47, of S. Main St. passed away after brief illness at UVM in Burlington, VT on Wednesday February 2, 2022. As per her wishes there will be no public calling or funeral services. The family has entrusted arrangements to the care and direction of the Phillips Memorial Home located at 64 Andrews Street Massena, NY.

Tonya was born to the late Earl and Shirley (Villnave) Remington in Massena, NY on July 29, 1974.

Tonya was a great and caring mother and sister. She loved to make people laugh. She loved her family and was always taking care of everyone else’s needs. She loved to play on her computer and to draw.

She is survived by twin daughters, Tonya and Sonya Lamica, a son Randy Lamica and her companion David Dodge all of Massena. She is also survived by her three sisters; Barbara Richards, Cynthia Remington, Corina Remington and companion Carol LaPlante of Massena, NY along with a brother Joseph Remington of Norwood, NY along with uncles, aunts nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Tonya was predeceased by a brother Edward Remington.

Memorial contribution may be shared with the American Diabetes association; 356 N Midler Ave # 4, Syracuse, NY 13206.

Family and friends are encouraged to share photos, memories and online condolence by visiting www.PhillipsMemoirla.com

