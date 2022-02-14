2 airlines vie to replace SkyWest in Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Two airlines are proposing to step in to replace SkyWest Airlines as the Essential Air Service airline serving Ogdensburg International Airport.

SkyWest announced in January it was ending its service there.

Late last week, Air Charter Express and Boutique Air filed proposals to replace SkyWest.

Rome, N.Y.-based Air Charter Express is proposing to fly nine-passenger Piper Navajo Chieftains twice a day, six days a week to Albany International Airport and back.

It’s asking for annual subsidies of more than $1.6 million.

One proposal San Francisco-based Boutique Air put forward is to fly eight- or nine-seat Pilatus PC-12 aircraft roundtrip to Boston and Baltimore, the same destinations it currently flies to from Massena.

There would be 11 flights per week to Boston and seven to Baltimore.

A second proposal would have 11 flights to White Plans, N.Y. and seven to Baltimore.

The airline is asking for subsidies around $5 million for each of the options.

SkyWest had originally given notice it was leaving in 90 days, but the U.S. Department of Transportation ordered it to stay until a replacement was selected.

