Students help brighten Valentine’s Day for senior citizens

DEKALB JUNCTION, New York (WWNY) - Roses are red;

This much we know true,

But sometimes on Valentine’s Day, seniors feel blue.

So with markers and crayons and paper and glue,

St. Lawrence County students come to the rescue!

“We’re making Valentine’s cards for the elderly people,” Hermon-DeKalb fifth grader Lydia Martin said. “We’re just trying to be nice and trying to make people happy.”

Students make the cards by hand and add words to inspire,

For older adults who need something to admire.

“We are living through year two of the pandemic and there’s still social isolation.” said Alexa Backus, director of the St. Lawrence County Youth Bureau. “We still have a lot of feelings of loneliness, so we want to turn that around and put a smile on and brighten everyone’s day.”

“We are helping the elderly feel that somebody is there for them,” said Kain Warner, another Hermon-DeKalb fifth grader. “It makes me feel happy that I know people will have a smile once they receive it.”

The lesson today isn’t history or math,

It’s exposing these students to a positive path.

“They are the shining light in our community that we need. especially in our long, dreary winters, to be a positive influence on the older community is really humbling to them,” fifth grade teacher Michael Hammond said.

Across the county, 3,000 cards were made,

A lesson in compassion that needs no grade.

“Always be kind and give kindness to people,” Kain Warner said.

Today – Valentine’s Day – volunteers with the Office for the Aging were delivering those lovely cards to seniors in the area, something those Hermon-DeKalb students were very excited about. Schools and organizations across the county participated in this card drive through the St. Lawrence County Youth Bureau.

