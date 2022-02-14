Alred William Bender, 63, of Lowville

Alfred William Bender, 63, of Number Four Road, passed away Sunday morning, February 13, 2022 at his home, under the care of his loving family and Lewis County Hospice. (Source: Funeral Home)

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Alfred William Bender, 63, of Number Four Road, passed away Sunday morning, February 13, 2022 at his home, under the care of his loving family and Lewis County Hospice.

The funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. at Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., Lowville with Pastor Joseph Fellows, officiating. Burial will be in Beaches Bridge Cemetery at the convenience of the family. Calling hours will be from 1-3 p.m., prior to the funeral service, at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to help with funeral expenses by clicking on the donations button on Alfred’s obituary at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com, also by mail to Mrs. Sandra Bender, 6529 Number Four Road, Lowville, NY 13367 or at Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., 5702 Waters Road, Lowville, NY 13367. Please consider helping Alfred’s family during their time of need

