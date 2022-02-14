Betty D. Robinson, 94, of Norfolk

NORFOLK, New York (WWNY) - Arrangements for Betty D. Robinson, 94, a resident of the United Helpers Maplewood Campus, Canton and formerly of Norfolk, are incomplete at this time with the Buck Funeral Home in Norfolk. Mrs. Robinson passed away Sunday evening at Maplewood. A complete obituary will be available when finalized. The Buck Funeral Home is serving the family of Betty D. Robinson.

