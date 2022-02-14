Advertisement

Canada protests sound common refrain: ‘We stand for freedom’

Don Stephens, 65, a retired graphic designer, holds a sign on Parliament Hill to support trucks...
Don Stephens, 65, a retired graphic designer, holds a sign on Parliament Hill to support trucks lined up in protest of COVID-19 vaccine mandates and restrictions in Ottawa, Ontario, on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022. Stephens said he’s come into Ottawa twice to show support for protesters there. He views them as representatives of a “silent majority that had been longing to have their voice heard.”(Ted Shaffrey | AP / Ted Shaffrey)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 7:41 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINDSOR, Ontario (AP) - Canadians who have occupied downtown Ottawa, disrupted travel and trade with the U.S., and inspired copycat protests from New Zealand to the Netherlands sound a common note when asked about their motivation: Decisions about their health shouldn’t be made by the government.

The refrain isn’t new to a pandemic-weary world, two years after the COVID-19 virus prompted curfews and closures, face-mask mandates, and debates over vaccine requirements, though it comes just as many of the toughest pandemic-era restrictions are being lifted across Canada, the U.S. and Europe.

Some experts say that protesters motivated by their opposition to pandemic restrictions are being manipulated by groups whose real aim is to overthrow the government.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

About 50 people marched against racism in Heuvelton Saturday
Dozens march against racism following Heuvelton school incident
Officials report slowed traffic heading toward Seaway International Bridge on the Canadian side
Tribal Police: Canadian truck protest slowed traffic on way to Seaway International Bridge
Police responded to a home on N. California Avenue after a man barricaded himself in his house
UPDATE: After 13 hours, barricade incident over on Watertown’s N. California Avenue
2022 Frontier League Basketball Championships at Jefferson Community College
Girls frontier league basketball championships
Police walk the line to remove all truckers and supporters after a court injunction gave police...
Key US-Canada bridge reopens after police clear protesters

Latest News

Demonstrations against COVID-19 restrictions and other issues have blocked several crossings...
US-Canada trade still at risk from COVID protests even as police gain ground
Demonstrations against COVID-19 restrictions and other issues have blocked several crossings...
COVID protests at Pacific Highway border continue
WWNY State reports downward trend of flu cases
Flu season
State reports downward trend of flu cases