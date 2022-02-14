Dale F. Fikes, 82, of Philadelphia

Dale F. Fikes, 82, of Sand Street, passed away, Friday, February 11, 2022 at home while under the care of his family and Hospice of Jefferson County. (Source: Funeral Home)

PHILADELPHIA, New York (WWNY) - Dale F. Fikes, 82, of Sand Street, passed away, Friday, February 11, 2022 at home while under the care of his family and Hospice of Jefferson County.

Born May 29, 1939 at Gunns Corners in Clayton, NY, he was a son of Edwin F. and Edna A. Augsbury Fikes. He attended Dexter Elementary School until 2nd grade and continued his education at Philadelphia High School, graduating in 1957.

Dale married Carol A. Clarke December 16, 1960 at the Philadelphia United Methodist Church with Rev. George M. Pilbeam, officiating.

At the start or his career, Dale worked as an apprentice with the Carpenter’s Union for 4 years helping to build the first phase of the Indian River High School. During his time at Wager’s Construction, he supervised numerous jobs around the North Country including Uhlein Mercy Center and the W. Alton Jones Science Center in Lake Placid, NY, Asbury United Methodist Church, HSBC Bank, and the Watertown Skating Rink and Pool all located in Watertown, NY. In 1977, he was hired by the Thousand Island Bridge Authority to oversee the resurrection and restoration of Boldt Castle making it the jewel of the Thousand Island’s region. During his 25 years with the TIBA, he supervised countless projects such as the powerhouse, alster tower, and yacht house. His pride and joy was the design and completion of the stained-glass dome located above the grand staircase.

Dale was a member of the Philadelphia Fire Dept., and 50-year member of the Carpenters Union. He was also a member of the Masons Lodge, Village of Philadelphia Planning Board, Town of Philadelphia Zoning Board of Appeals, Committee member of the Boy Scouts of America, Minor Hockey Association, and the Bodman Memorial Library.

He was co-author of “Rising from the Rubble, The Restoration of Boldt Castle”. Dale enjoyed wood working, stained glass art, camping, giving the world’s best hugs, sharing his knowledge through stories, and spending time with his family and friends.

Survivors include his wife of 61 years, Carol; three children including daughter, Connie and David Hall – Cato, NY, daughter, Shelly and Dean Gleisner – Philadelphia, NY, and son, Chad and Kerry Fikes – Cape Coral, FL, seven grandchildren, Sean Hall, Katelyn (Gleisner) Batton, Greg Gleisner, Jack Hall, Ryan Gleisner, Cameron Fikes and Andrew Fikes; two great-grandchildren, Amelia Batton and Oliver Hall; a sister, Belva Hall; a brother and sister-in-law, Gary and Bonnie Fikes; nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Dale is predeceased by his parents and a brother, Walt Fikes.

Per Dale’s request, there will be no calling hours or funeral.

There will be a Celebration of Dale’s Life, beginning at 11 am, Sunday, February 20, 2022 at the Philadelphia Fire Hall.

Donations may be made to the Indian River FFA 32925A, Rt. 11, Philadelphia, NY 13673 (attn. Indian River FFA) or the Philadelphia Fire Department, 3 Antwerp Street, Philadelphia, NY 13673.

Arrangements are with Frederick Bros. Funeral Home, Theresa, NY.

To leave condolences go to www.frederickbrosfuneralhome.com and access the obituary. Click on the Tribute Wall located on the top left.

