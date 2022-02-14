Advertisement

Deborah Ann Mitchell, 58, of Clayton

Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 4:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Deborah Ann Mitchell, 58, Clayton passed away at her daughter’s home Sunday morning, February 13, 2022 after a long battle with cancer.

Deborah was born in Syracuse September 29, 1963. On October 16, 1982 she married Timothy S. Mitchell, Sr. at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Oriskany Falls. The couple moved to Clayton August 1, 2011.

She was a former member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. She enjoyed arts and crafts, coloring, wreath making, shopping, camping, cooking and baking, and playing cards. Deborah will be remembered as being kind and generous, for her quirky personality, good sense of humor, and having the best laugh, and her love of animals, including her beloved dog Dottie and her deceased dog Yankee.

Along with her husband, Timothy, she is survived by her three children, Amanda Nemcek, Utica, Meghan P. (Michael) Valadez, Clayton, and Timothy S. Mitchell, Jr., Clayton; five grandchildren, William G. Jones, Brianna and Caleb Nemcek, Makenna Mitchell, and Madison Keller; two aunts, Jeanette (Richard) Visneau-Cooper and Kathy (Salvatore “Sam”) Mondello; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Her daughter, Shawna Mitchell, died in 2013.

There will be no services. Arrangements are entrusted with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Clayton and online condolences to Deborah’s family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com. In lieu of flowers donations in her name may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

