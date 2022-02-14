Advertisement

Dolores E, Bain, 91, of Alexandria Bay

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 4:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Dolores E, Bain, 91, passed away Friday afternoon, while under the care her loving family and...
Dolores E, Bain, 91, passed away Friday afternoon, while under the care her loving family and Hospice of Jefferson County.(Source: Funeral Home)
Dolores E, Bain, 91, passed away Friday afternoon, while under the care her loving family and...
Dolores E, Bain, 91, passed away Friday afternoon, while under the care her loving family and Hospice of Jefferson County.(Source: Funeral Home)

ALEXANDRIA BAY, New York (WWNY) - Dolores E, Bain, 91, passed away Friday afternoon, while under the care her loving family and Hospice of Jefferson County.

She was born September 16, 1930 in Lockport, NY, daughter of Howard and Ethel Kimmick Johnson. She graduated from LaSalle High School in Niagara Falls, NY in 1949 and then from the Buffalo General School of Nursing in 1951. She married Fred A. Bain on April 19, 1952 in LaFargeville, NY. Mr. Bain passed away November 14, 1998.

Dolores worked her entire career as a registered nurse at E.J. Noble Hospital in Alexandria Bay, retiring in 1999.

She is survived by three sons, David(Penny)Bain, Watertown, Stephen and Chris Bain, both of Redwood, six daughters, Ann(William) Elk, Redwood, Margaret “Peggy”(Gary) Rosch, Kyle, TX, Patricia(Scott)Beckwith, Plessis, Laurie(Allen) Hyde and Linda(Jerry)Hyde both of Bruceville, TX, and Paula(Rupert) Rogers, Plessis, 19 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Besides her husband, she was predeceased by a daughter, Pamela B. Bain in 2006 and two sisters, Shirley Johnson Bain in 1988 and Geraldine Johnson Trickey in 2013.

A celebration of life gathering will be announced in the summer. Burial will be in Highland Park Cemetery, Alexandria Bay.

Memorial donations may be made to the River Hospital, Alexandria Bay Ambulance Squad or Hospice of Jefferson County.

Arrangements are with Costello Funeral Service & Cremations, Alexandria Bay.

Online condolences may be made at costellofuneralservice.com

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Construction workers
Bill would ban natural gas in new buildings, homes in NY state
Croghan Candy Kitchen
Valentine’s Day busy for Croghan Candy Kitchen
Rudy Ford
Heuvelton parent on racial slur: ‘I never thought I would see this’
Etta Mae Adams, 88, of Pike Street, Brownville, passed away Sunday evening, February 13, 2022,...
Etta Mae Adams, 88, of Brownville
Mrs. Ball died Sunday (February 13, 2022 at the Maplewood Campus in Canton.
Evelyn M. Ball, 99, formerly of Ogdensburg

Obituaries

Wilfred Theodore Anthony Varno, 93, of Watertown, passed away February 13, 2022.
Wilfred Theodore Anthony Varno, 93, of Watertown
Massena has laid out the timeline on spending $10 million in state money aimed at revitalizing...
Laying out the timeline for Massena’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative
Deborah Ann Mitchell, 58, Clayton passed away at her daughter’s home Sunday morning, February...
Deborah Ann Mitchell, 58, of Clayton
James “Bud” Michael VanAernam, 45, of Gastonia, North Carolina died peacefully Friday, February...
James “Bud” Michael VanAernam, 45, formerly of Carthage
Dale F. Fikes, 82, of Sand Street, passed away, Friday, February 11, 2022 at home while under...
Dale F. Fikes, 82, of Philadelphia
Former Ruby Tuesday restaurant in Watertown
Old Ruby Tuesday set to be razed in April for new Chick-fil-A