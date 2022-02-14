Dolores E, Bain, 91, of Alexandria Bay

Dolores E, Bain, 91, passed away Friday afternoon, while under the care her loving family and Hospice of Jefferson County. (Source: Funeral Home)

ALEXANDRIA BAY, New York (WWNY) - Dolores E, Bain, 91, passed away Friday afternoon, while under the care her loving family and Hospice of Jefferson County.

She was born September 16, 1930 in Lockport, NY, daughter of Howard and Ethel Kimmick Johnson. She graduated from LaSalle High School in Niagara Falls, NY in 1949 and then from the Buffalo General School of Nursing in 1951. She married Fred A. Bain on April 19, 1952 in LaFargeville, NY. Mr. Bain passed away November 14, 1998.

Dolores worked her entire career as a registered nurse at E.J. Noble Hospital in Alexandria Bay, retiring in 1999.

She is survived by three sons, David(Penny)Bain, Watertown, Stephen and Chris Bain, both of Redwood, six daughters, Ann(William) Elk, Redwood, Margaret “Peggy”(Gary) Rosch, Kyle, TX, Patricia(Scott)Beckwith, Plessis, Laurie(Allen) Hyde and Linda(Jerry)Hyde both of Bruceville, TX, and Paula(Rupert) Rogers, Plessis, 19 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Besides her husband, she was predeceased by a daughter, Pamela B. Bain in 2006 and two sisters, Shirley Johnson Bain in 1988 and Geraldine Johnson Trickey in 2013.

A celebration of life gathering will be announced in the summer. Burial will be in Highland Park Cemetery, Alexandria Bay.

Memorial donations may be made to the River Hospital, Alexandria Bay Ambulance Squad or Hospice of Jefferson County.

Arrangements are with Costello Funeral Service & Cremations, Alexandria Bay.

Online condolences may be made at costellofuneralservice.com

