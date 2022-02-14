Etta Mae Adams, 88, of Brownville

Etta Mae Adams, 88, of Pike Street, Brownville, passed away Sunday evening, February 13, 2022, at her home, under the loving care of her family. (Source: Funeral Home)

BROWNVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Etta Mae Adams, 88, of Pike Street, Brownville, passed away Sunday evening, February 13, 2022, at her home, under the loving care of her family.

Calling hours are Saturday, February 19, 2022 at the family home, 300 Pike Street, Brownville, NY, beginning at 2:00 p.m. until ?. A calling hour will be from Noon to 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 20, 2022 prior to the funeral, at Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc. Lowville, with the funeral to begin at 1:00 p.m. with Rev. Bruce W. Chapman, officiating. Spring burial will be in the Martinsburg Cemetery. Contributions may be made to the Hospice of Jefferson County, Inc., 1398 Gotham Street, Watertown, NY 13601. Arrangements are with Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., Lowville.

She is survived by her twelve children, Phillip and Sandy Adams of Brownville; Rick Adams of Brownville; Vanessa Hoselton of Glen Park; Ronald Adams of Louisiana; Mary Ann Adams of Watertown; Lou Ann Patterson of Pamelia; Timothy Adams of Brownville; Janet Radley and her companion Donny Mason of Cape Vincent; Jean Tibbles of Calcium; Thomas and Tammy Adams of Cape Vincent; Nancy Hajdasz and her companion Troy Bulger of Maryland; step-son, John and Tina Adams of Brownville; a sister-in-law, Evelyn Percoski and family of Glenfield; 36 grandchildren, 63 great-grandchildren, 11 great-great grandchildren plus three on the way; a nephew, Harold Closs Jr.; three nieces, Cathy Shannon, Debbie Moore, Julie Mikitin and cousins. She is predeceased by her husband, William Adams, who passed away on February 8, 2016.

Etta Mae was born on December 8, 1933 at home in Glendale, NY, a daughter of the late Oran C. and Bertha M. Swan Closs. She attended General Martin School and graduated from Lowville Academy. Etta’s future husband Bill Adams purchased a dairy farm on the Flat Rock Road in Martinsburg, and on March 14, 1953, she married William Adams at Martinsburg United Methodist Church, with Rev. Martin Weck officiating. Together with his wife, the couple owned and operated the dairy farm until 1960, when they moved to the farm on Pike Street in Brownville in June 1960. The family continued to operate the dairy farm, Clover Leaf Farm until 2015 and then went to raising beef cattle.

