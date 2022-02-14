Evelyn M. Ball, 99, formerly of Ogdensburg

Mrs. Ball died Sunday (February 13, 2022 at the Maplewood Campus in Canton. (Source: Funeral Home)

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - A Memorial Service for Evelyn M. Ball, age 99, formerly of Ogdensburg, will be held in the spring at a time to be announced, at Foxwood Memorial Park Chapel. Mrs. Ball died Sunday (February 13, 2022 at the Maplewood Campus in Canton.

Surviving are her children Elaine Mullins of Clinton NY, Gerald (Deborah) Ball Jr. of Canton and Karen Nelia of Titusville FL; a sister Rosalie Madden of Watertown; two grandsons Michael (Jacque) Ball and Marc Ball of Ogdensburg; and a great-grandson Jacob Ball of Ogdensburg.

She was predeceased by her husband Gerald Sr. on June 10, 2000, and a sister Carol Gleeson.

Evelyn was born on July 31, 1922 in Malone, the daughter of John and Rosa (Beschler) Massicks. She graduated from the Philadelphia High School where she was class president for her junior and senior year. She graduated high school 3rd in her class and continued her education at the Watertown School of Commerce.

On June 4, 1942 she married Gerald A. Ball Sr. in Columbia South Carolina where Mr. Ball was stationed as a 1st Sgt in the US Army.

Evelyn was employed by the U.S. Government in the Robert C. McEwen U.S. Customs Building in Ogdensburg for 30 years. She received several merit commendations including the prestigious Albert Gallatin award from the Department of Treasury. After her retirement she worked part-time at Wadhams Hall.

Mrs. Ball was an avid reader. She became especially knowledgeable in the history of Great Britain, the birthplace of her father where she visited several times. Evelyn was also an avid gardener and devoted to the welfare of animals and a supporting member of the local SPCA.

Memorial contributions can be made to the St. Lawrence Valley SPCA. Condolences and fond memories can also be shared online at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com

