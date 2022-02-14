Advertisement

Evelyn M. Ball, 99, formerly of Ogdensburg

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 4:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Mrs. Ball died Sunday (February 13, 2022 at the Maplewood Campus in Canton.
Mrs. Ball died Sunday (February 13, 2022 at the Maplewood Campus in Canton.(Source: Funeral Home)

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - A Memorial Service for Evelyn M. Ball, age 99, formerly of Ogdensburg, will be held in the spring at a time to be announced, at Foxwood Memorial Park Chapel. Mrs. Ball died Sunday (February 13, 2022 at the Maplewood Campus in Canton.

Surviving are her children Elaine Mullins of Clinton NY, Gerald (Deborah) Ball Jr. of Canton and Karen Nelia of Titusville FL; a sister Rosalie Madden of Watertown; two grandsons Michael (Jacque) Ball and Marc Ball of Ogdensburg; and a great-grandson Jacob Ball of Ogdensburg.

She was predeceased by her husband Gerald Sr. on June 10, 2000, and a sister Carol Gleeson.

Evelyn was born on July 31, 1922 in Malone, the daughter of John and Rosa (Beschler) Massicks. She graduated from the Philadelphia High School where she was class president for her junior and senior year. She graduated high school 3rd in her class and continued her education at the Watertown School of Commerce.

On June 4, 1942 she married Gerald A. Ball Sr. in Columbia South Carolina where Mr. Ball was stationed as a 1st Sgt in the US Army.

Evelyn was employed by the U.S. Government in the Robert C. McEwen U.S. Customs Building in Ogdensburg for 30 years. She received several merit commendations including the prestigious Albert Gallatin award from the Department of Treasury. After her retirement she worked part-time at Wadhams Hall.

Mrs. Ball was an avid reader. She became especially knowledgeable in the history of Great Britain, the birthplace of her father where she visited several times. Evelyn was also an avid gardener and devoted to the welfare of animals and a supporting member of the local SPCA.

Memorial contributions can be made to the St. Lawrence Valley SPCA. Condolences and fond memories can also be shared online at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Construction workers
Bill would ban natural gas in new buildings, homes in NY state
Croghan Candy Kitchen
Valentine’s Day busy for Croghan Candy Kitchen
Rudy Ford
Heuvelton parent on racial slur: ‘I never thought I would see this’
Etta Mae Adams, 88, of Pike Street, Brownville, passed away Sunday evening, February 13, 2022,...
Etta Mae Adams, 88, of Brownville

Obituaries

Wilfred Theodore Anthony Varno, 93, of Watertown, passed away February 13, 2022.
Wilfred Theodore Anthony Varno, 93, of Watertown
Massena has laid out the timeline on spending $10 million in state money aimed at revitalizing...
Laying out the timeline for Massena’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative
Deborah Ann Mitchell, 58, Clayton passed away at her daughter’s home Sunday morning, February...
Deborah Ann Mitchell, 58, of Clayton
James “Bud” Michael VanAernam, 45, of Gastonia, North Carolina died peacefully Friday, February...
James “Bud” Michael VanAernam, 45, formerly of Carthage
Dale F. Fikes, 82, of Sand Street, passed away, Friday, February 11, 2022 at home while under...
Dale F. Fikes, 82, of Philadelphia
Former Ruby Tuesday restaurant in Watertown
Old Ruby Tuesday set to be razed in April for new Chick-fil-A