Florists spend busy weekend prepping for busy day

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Valentine’s Day is today (Monday) and flower shops spent the weekend getting ready for one of their busiest days of the year.

Employees at Gray’s Flower Shop in Watertown spent Sunday putting last-minute touches on flower arrangements.

Owner Scott Gray says the shop will deliver about 200 arrangements for the holiday.

The flower shop was open all weekend to deal with the surge. They’re typically closed both days.

Gray said the staff would be in earlier than usual Monday to get all the deliveries out the door.

“We’ll be in ready to go early tomorrow morning,” he said Sunday. “So, our drivers will be in, probably 6:00 in the morning. And then our counter staff and design staff will be in around 7:00. So we’ll be ready.”

Gray says the shop will have six to seven delivery drivers on the road Monday, double the usual number.

