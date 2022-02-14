Advertisement

Florists spend busy weekend prepping for busy day

Flowers shops spent the weekend getting ready for one of their busiest days of the year.
By 7 News Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 6:01 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Valentine’s Day is today (Monday) and flower shops spent the weekend getting ready for one of their busiest days of the year.

Employees at Gray’s Flower Shop in Watertown spent Sunday putting last-minute touches on flower arrangements.

Owner Scott Gray says the shop will deliver about 200 arrangements for the holiday.

The flower shop was open all weekend to deal with the surge. They’re typically closed both days.

Gray said the staff would be in earlier than usual Monday to get all the deliveries out the door.

“We’ll be in ready to go early tomorrow morning,” he said Sunday. “So, our drivers will be in, probably 6:00 in the morning. And then our counter staff and design staff will be in around 7:00. So we’ll be ready.”

Gray says the shop will have six to seven delivery drivers on the road Monday, double the usual number.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

About 50 people marched against racism in Heuvelton Saturday
Dozens march against racism following Heuvelton school incident
Officials report slowed traffic heading toward Seaway International Bridge on the Canadian side
Tribal Police: Canadian truck protest slowed traffic on way to Seaway International Bridge
Police responded to a home on N. California Avenue after a man barricaded himself in his house
UPDATE: After 13 hours, barricade incident over on Watertown’s N. California Avenue
2022 Frontier League Basketball Championships at Jefferson Community College
Girls frontier league basketball championships
Police walk the line to remove all truckers and supporters after a court injunction gave police...
Key US-Canada bridge reopens after police clear protesters

Latest News

Wake Up Weather
Wind chill advisory for Lewis County
7-day forecast
Monday AM Weather
Busy day for flower shops
Malone squared off against Skaneateles for a section 3 girls hockey state title
Sunday Sports: A girls championship on the ice and Piddock shatters a record