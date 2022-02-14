Advertisement

Gillibrand endorses Hochul in New York governor’s race

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul speaks at an event in New York on Dec. 10, 2021. U.S. Sen. Kirsten...
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul speaks at an event in New York on Dec. 10, 2021. U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand endorsed Hochul on Monday in the race for New York's highest office. It's the most prominent endorsement yet for Hochul as she looks to secure the Democratic nomination and win the governorship in her own right.(Mary Altaffer | AP / Mary Altaffer)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 7:21 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW YORK (AP) - U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand is backing Kathy Hochul in the New York governor’s race.

It’s Hochul’s most the most high-profile endorsement as she looks to secure her party’s nomination and win the governorship in her own right.

She was initially expected to face a tough battle for the Democratic nomination. But months ahead of the June primary, Hochul has solidified her position as the front-runner, amassing campaign donations and endorsements.

She’s being challenged by U.S. Rep. Tom Suozzi, a Democrat representing Long Island, and by New York City’s elected public advocate Jumaane Williams, the most progressive candidate in the race.  

