Heuvelton parent on racial slur: ‘I never thought I would see this’

HEUVELTON, New York (WWNY) - Another parent of a Heuvelton student is speaking out about racism. Rudy Ford says he’s familiar with some of the boys responsible for the racial slur incident that we reported on last week.

Ford has played hoops in his driveway with some of the Heuvelton students suspended for forming a choreographed racial slur with their bodies on the high school gym floor.

“They were happy. They joked around...They were very nice kids - well mannered - and their parents were very respectful when they came to pick them up,” said Ford, a parent of Heuvelton senior.

Ford was shocked to learn some of the same boys that came to play basketball with his daughter, Marva, could do that. But maybe not so shocked – given what he’s heard from his daughter about others.

“In this year alone, she was called (N-word) five times. And in the history of her going to school, she had never been called this...It’s something new,” said Ford.

Marva is an honor student and loves sports. She was taught to be tough, but Ford said it’s taking a toll.

“She’s afraid. She doesn’t want to go to school. But she will go to school...That’s the way I was taught and that’s the way it will be with her, too,” said Ford.

It’s taking an emotional toll on parents, too.

“I never thought I would see this,” said Ford.

Some of the boys have called Marva to apologize. It will take more. Ford says he can forgive. Not forget, but forgive.

The school issued an update Friday on its reponse. It said steps will be taken including training on race, gender and equity; starting a group where marginalized students can talk about their experience; and forming a working group to identify where change is needed.

The update said the school has wrapped up its investigation of the incident. The school is cooperating with state police on their separate investigation.

