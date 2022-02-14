Indian River Presents Footloose

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

Indian River High School will present: “Footloose, The Musical” at the Indian River Theatre of the Performing Arts on Friday, March 11th at 7 PM, and on Saturday, March 12th, at 2 PM and 7 PM. Suggested donation is $5.00 at the door. For more information, call Mr. Heck at 315-642-5127, or email: charlesheck@ircsd.org

FOOTLOOSE is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals. www.concotdtheatricals.com Stage Adaptation by DEAN PITCHFORD and WALTER BOBBIE Based on the Original Screenplay by Dean Pitchford Music by TOM SNOW Lyrics by DEAN PITCHFORD Additional Music by ERIC CARMEN, SAMMY HAGAR, KENNY LOGGINS and JIM STEINMAN

Indian River has been selected as a pilot program to create digital scenery through Broadway Media.com. Our digital scenery will be available across the country and beyond for use by future productions of Footloose.

“Footloose, the Musical” is the story of Ren McCormack, a teenage boy from Chicago. He and his mother move to the small town of Bomont after his father abandons them. Upon arriving, Ren finds himself at odds with most of the town, including the Reverend Moore. The Reverend has convinced the town to outlaw dancing, which Ren finds unbelievable. With the help of the Ariel (the Reverend’s daughter) and Willard (a country hick who becomes his best friend), Ren convinces the Reverend to let the teenagers dance, and in the process helps the town to heal from a tragedy that affected them all.”

This production stars Harley Neaves as “Ren”, Katie Hallett as “Ariel Moore”, Donald Koerick as “Reverend Moore”, Matthew Bridge as “Willard”, Abbie Davis as “Rusty”, Tristia Thompson as “Wendy Jo”, Jayla Johnson as “Urleen”, Emmett Young as “Chuck Cranston”, Kadence Timmerman as “Ethel McCourmack”, Charlotte Scott as “Vi Moore”, Michael Cato as “Coach Dunbar”, Brooklyn Goring as “Eleanor Dunbar”, Zach Winter as “Wes Warnicker/Travis”, Rachel Gydesen as “Lulu Warnicker”, David Fausst as “Jeter/Cowboy Bob”, Trinity Tyler as “Principal Clark”, Zach Culver as “Lyle”, Peyton Hicks as “Betty Blast”, Morgan Estrada as “Cop”, Karsen LaMothe as “Bickle”,

and William Gutowski as “Garvin”

Adult Staff:

Stage Director: Kristie Farr - Music Director: Shavon Lloyd

Choreographer: Tricia Moore, Producer: Charles R. Heck

Asst. Music Director: Renee Loomis – Asst. Stage Director: Amanda Morrison, Technical Director: Rachael Robinson, Asst. Technical Director: Amanda Morrison,

Professional Pit Band:

Russ Faunce - Piano, Sarah Elliott – Piano, Steve Martin–Guitar,

Chuck Heck-Bass, Bob Harvell – Woodwinds,

Ashley Trudell, Ed Chiarello - Percussion

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.