James “Bud” Michael VanAernam, 45, formerly of Carthage

Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 4:25 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
James “Bud” Michael VanAernam, 45, of Gastonia, North Carolina died peacefully Friday, February 11, 2022, at the Caromont Regional Center with his daughter by his side.(Source: Funeral Home)

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - James “Bud” Michael VanAernam, 45, of Gastonia, North Carolina died peacefully Friday, February 11, 2022, at the Caromont Regional Center with his daughter by his side. He was born on June 17, 1976, in Lowville, New York to Robert Lowell & Patricia Dale (Allen) VanAernam. He attended Carthage High School.

James was a self-employed roofer; he was in the Carthage area until 2001 moving to North Carolina.

He is survived by his parents, Robert & Patricia VanAernam, Carthage; his daughter Dakota Postell, Carolina Beach, NC; a son, Nicholas and his wife, Sarah Gebeau of Calcium, NY; a grandson, Timothy Gebeau, his sister, Brenda Bridge and her companion Leslie Mono, Carthage.  Two nieces, Ashley Bridge, Carthage; Angel LaFountain, Copenhagen; a nephew, John Mono Carthage; Several aunts, uncles.

James had a way about him that could win over anyone’s heart he crossed paths with in one way or another, he was a kindhearted person who would give anyone anything who was in need. A wonderful, son, father, brother, and friend. He will be greatly missed.

He is predeceased by a son, James VanAernam, Jr.

Per his wishes he will be cremated, a Celebration of Life will be held in the spring. Arrangements are being handled by the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc. located at 500 State Street in Carthage, NY 13619.  Online condolences in his memory can be made to www.lundyfuneralhome.com

